10 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TSN Appreciates Chinese Support On Transformation

By Katare Mbashiru

IN a gesture of cordial relationship between China and Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited, the Asian nation yesterday supported TSN with equipment for the multimedia platforms.

The Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, Mr Gou Haodong handed over the equipment to TSN Managing Editor (ME) Dr Jim Yonazi at the Chinese embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Haodong who represented the Chinese Ambassador, Dr Lu Youqing, attributed the donation to the close relationship between China and the government owned publishing house.

TSN is the publisher of the Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and Spoti Leo. Dr Yonazi appreciated the support, saying the equipment will boost the media house's efforts to transform from the old system of informing and educating its clients to cope with the modern communication trend.

"We have currently put up a team that is working on our multi-media platforms to ensure that our readers are getting whatever happens in the country at the right time... the equipment I have received will help us to boost our online team," said the TSN boss.

This is the second time the Chinese embassy has helped TSN in its operations and strategies in the transformation drive, said Dr Yonazi, describing the Chinese Embassy as a close partner of TSN.

Dr Yonazi said TSN now envisages extending coverage to rural areas and the East African Region as a whole. "We want to have in place strategies that will determine the future of the company and help our readers to identify various opportunities available in the country," he added.

