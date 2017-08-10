Malawi government has lost about K4.4 billion due to weaknesses in financial and internal controls , a report by the Auditor General seen by Nyasa Times which has been submitted to parliament, has revealed.

Auditor General Stepheson Kamphasa says the audit was undertaken by the Nation Audit Office for the financial year ending June 30 2016, has exposed the taxpayers money is plunderedin paying ghost workers in ministeries, departments and agencies.

But government spokesman Nicholous Dausi said there is some positive in the report, pointing out that there has been significant improvements in the financial reporting with misallocatiobs reducing to K427 974 099 compared toK4 857 041 661.90 for the financial year ended June 30 2015, representing a 91 percent improvement .

The report largely reveals the rot on ghost workers who are on payroll in ministries and manipulation of sakaries and allowances.

It revealed government spent K119 288 025. 35 on officers in the Ministry of Education getting double salaries.

According to the report, Kenan Banda was paid K3 729 315. 08 in salary arrears for the period between January 2014 and February 2015 as he fraudulently claimed monthly salary and rural teachers akkowabcs areas of K246 859.22 and K10 000 respectively.

In the Ministry if Local Government, the report exposes misprocurent for the construction of Nsanje Boma structures valued at K297 9176 243 69 from Wisdom Construction Limited despite another bidder Ziuya had already been awarded.

And K48 million spent on fuel had no supporting documents.

National Assembley also spent K11 134 000 on airtime but there were no supporting documents to back and audit team was unable to ascertain its accountability.

Another K21 million for good delivered to Parliament was not accounted for.