South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Receives President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, 11 Aug

press release

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday, 11 August 2017, host the President of the Republic of Liberia, Her Excellency President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for a State Visit to South Africa, in Pretoria.

The visit is an important vehicle for economic growth and cooperation between the two countries and will further contribute to strengthening intra-trade relations in the continent of Africa.

South Africa and Liberia maintain good diplomatic and political relations since the attainment of freedom and democracy in South Africa. The two countries have since signed a General Co-operation Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

These agreements allow the two countries to engage on a number of areas of possible cooperation, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure development, capacity and institutional building and trade as well as in the health sector.

During the State Visit, the two Heads of State will review the bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as progress made with regard to finalising outstanding agreements.

The visit will serve to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.

Issued by: The Presidency