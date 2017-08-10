Tanzania: Mwakalebela, Mayay Break Ice

AS Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) fever mounts, the two candidates vying for top post have broken ice yesterday, just two days before the Saturday's polls.

Frederick Mwakalebela, who previously held one of the vital posts in the federation and Ally Mayay, the former national team player unveiled yesterday how they will serve the country's football body if elected.

Both enjoying a huge support, the two aspirants have been working round the clock to hunt for votes in August 12 polls at St Gaspar in Dodoma.

Mwakalebela,who was the former Secretary General of TFF during the reign of Leodegar Tenga, said his focus would be in commercialising the country's football by creating more investing opportunities.

He said, also among his priorities would be improving football infrastructure and building them where there is none. He said good football infrastructure is vital in fast tracking development of the country's football and meet the goal to turn the sport an officially recognised as major employment for the youth.

"If we want to develop our football and take it to the next level we need to improve our available infrastructure as well as building new ones in collaboration with the government and other stakeholders who have to be convinced to invest more on the sport.

Inspired by his good records as TFF secretary, Mwakalebela said working under the then federation president Tenga will help him to reach most of his goals hence, he urged voters to elect him if they really want to see changes in football.

Furthermore in his manifesto, Mwakalebela disclosed that he will also focus on good governance and improving relationship with the government and other stakeholders as well as improving clubs sponsorship packages in efforts to make the topflight league more competitive and produce quality players for the national team squad.

In his long and short term programmes, Mwakalebela said other priorities include investing in youth football and improving national teams of men, women and beach soccer players.

Another candidate for the post is the former national team and Young African player, Ally Mayai who also launched his campaign yesterday vying to be the next TFF president after Jamal Malinzi.

On the launch of his campaign, Mayay disclosed various priorities in his manifesto as youth soccer development for both men and women disciplines from grass root.

"I would like to see our football is supervised professionally as to ensure the growth of our football and this can be possible if everyone in the federation and our stakeholders work hand in hand from the grass root level," he said.

Also Mayay added that he would ensure there are many quality sports academies which will be well managed since they are very crucial in grooming and developing talents.

The TFF presidential post is contested with six candidates Fredrick Mwakalebela, Ally Mayay, Shija Richard, Imani Madega, Wallace Karia and Emmanuel Kimbe while the vice-president post is being contested by Mulamu Nghambi, Michael Wambura, Mtemi Ramadhani, Robert Selasela and Stephen Mwakibolwa.

Other contestants in the August 12 election are battling for the federation's Executive Committee members' posts.