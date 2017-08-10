Tanzania: Regular Patrols Yield Fruit As Poaching Declines in Nkasi

ABOUT 40 poachers have been arrested and 52 firearms and 53 rounds of ammunitions recovered during patrols carried out inside the Lwafi Forest Reserve in Nkasi District, Rukwa region last year.

The Lwafi Forest Reserve Manager, Mr Ramadhani Issomanga said this to the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Professor Jumanne Maghembe who is in Nkasi District for two working days.

The minister was further briefed that under the reviewed period, 30 economy sabotage and criminal cases were opened at the Nkasi District Magistrate's Court in Rukwa region.

"Following routine patrols carried out in Lwafi Forest Reserve last year, poaching incidents have declined considerably, and as a result, hunting tourism which was stopped four years ago due to cattle in vasion have resumed" he added.

According to Mr Issomanga, during the same routine patrols 736 logs, 23 saws and two elephant tusks weighing 31.9 kilograms were seized inside the forest.

On his part, Professor Maghembe urged residents from the villages bordering Lwafi Forest Reserve to join hands with the game scouts on combating poaching activities and to ensure that the forest is well protected.