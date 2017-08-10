9 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Regular Patrols Yield Fruit As Poaching Declines in Nkasi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame in Nkasi

ABOUT 40 poachers have been arrested and 52 firearms and 53 rounds of ammunitions recovered during patrols carried out inside the Lwafi Forest Reserve in Nkasi District, Rukwa region last year.

The Lwafi Forest Reserve Manager, Mr Ramadhani Issomanga said this to the Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, Professor Jumanne Maghembe who is in Nkasi District for two working days.

The minister was further briefed that under the reviewed period, 30 economy sabotage and criminal cases were opened at the Nkasi District Magistrate's Court in Rukwa region.

"Following routine patrols carried out in Lwafi Forest Reserve last year, poaching incidents have declined considerably, and as a result, hunting tourism which was stopped four years ago due to cattle in vasion have resumed" he added.

According to Mr Issomanga, during the same routine patrols 736 logs, 23 saws and two elephant tusks weighing 31.9 kilograms were seized inside the forest.

On his part, Professor Maghembe urged residents from the villages bordering Lwafi Forest Reserve to join hands with the game scouts on combating poaching activities and to ensure that the forest is well protected.

Tanzania

Court Rejects Request to Have Businessman Manji Grilled

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday rejected the prosecutions' request for businessman… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.