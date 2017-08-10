9 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Return to Work as IEBC Does Its Work, Matiangi Tells Kenyans

Nairobi — Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiangi has urged Kenyans to resume work and await the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission to complete collating results after Tuesday's polls saying that the country is safe.He asked Kenyans to avoid rumors and speculation amid reports of some violence in the Opposition stronghold of Kisumu.

"We are very grateful that we were able to participate in the elections successfully and peacefully. There was no serious security cases reported; I therefore urge Kenyans to remain calm," Matiangi said.

Matiangi also commended the IEBC saying that they had conducted a peaceful and organised election.

"Now that we have voted it is only fair and responsible for us as Kenyans to let the IEBC to continue with the process until its logical conclusion," said Matiangi.

With the commencing of tallying and relaying of results, all eyes are now set on Kenya's electoral commission to deliver credible polls as required by the law.

