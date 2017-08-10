Kenya: Vote Tallying in Kilifi Suspended Amid Rigging Claims

Tallying of election results in Kilifi County was on Wednesday evening suspended.

County Returning Officer Nelly Ilongo told journalists in a brief interview that she had suspended the tallying but she did not give details.

After the announcement, Ms Ilongo was immediately surrounded by heavy security with all political party agents being told to vacate the area until further notice.

There was confusion as police officers who were manning the tallying centre also left and a contingent of GSU and anti-riot police officers took charge of the entrance.

"I now order everybody to leave this place with immediate effect," a senior police officer who was at the main entrance said.

However, journalists were spared but were given strict conditions to remain inside the tallying centre.

Ms Ilongo made the announcement in front of Jubilee, Kadu Asili and Wiper candidates after they stormed the tallying centre and demanded that she stops the exercise because ODM "had rigged" the election in Kaloleni.

SUSPENDED

"Please announce to the media that you have suspended this exercise because it is a shame," said Mustapha to which Ms Ilongo replied "Yes, I have suspended it."

After the announcement the politicians started chanting slogans against Governor Amason Kingi as they moved out of hall.

Jubilee governorship candidate Gideon Mr Mung'aro lauded the decision saying it would pave way for justice to prevail.

"The governor wanted to steal this election but thanked God we have discovered his motives. The suspension will open a chance for proper investigations on the involvement of ODM in election malpractice in this county," said Mr Mung'aro.

Kadu Asili governorship candidate Kazungu Kambi said he will move to court to seek orders for a recounts of the votes cast to be done.