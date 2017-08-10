Kenya: Opposition Cries Foul Over Alleged Elections Cheating, But at What Cost?

analysis

Minutes after contender for Kenya's presidency Raila Odinga held another televised press briefing on Wednesday alleging serious vote-rigging by President Uhuru Kenyatta, protests and clashes were reported in hotspots like Nairobi's Mathare, where two people have been shot dead and another five were wounded by police, and Kibera slums, as well as in Kisumu in the west. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Hours after the polls closed in Kenya's elections on Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters were already celebrating. Early results showed a convincing gap between him and fellow presidential contender Raila Odinga. The percentages stayed strangely consistent throughout the night and until the next morning, when more than 90% of the results were in.

These pointed to almost 55% of the votes going to Kenyatta, and almost 45% to Odinga.

Odinga, though, who has built a big part of his campaign on allegations that Kenyatta's Jubilee Party would try to rig the elections, on Wednesday claimed the system was hacked. He also questioned the results streamed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's centre, which he said were not backed up manually by forms 34A and 34B, signed off by electoral officials and party observers.

Odinga said that according to...