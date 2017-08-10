South Africa: Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Delivers Sanitary Pads to Schools in Ulundi, 10 Aug

press release

The Minister of Home Affairs Prof. Hlengiwe Mkhize be in Ulundi in partnership with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) to deliver sanitary pads to girls in schools as part of her activities during Women's Month.

As an advocate for women's rights, economic emancipation and empowerment Minister Mkhize has identified nine (09) schools where girls will receive the pads and spend time with her and other officials.

"Vision 2030 from the National Development Plan cannot be realised without bringing dignity to the most vulnerable members of our nation, which is why we all should do more to empower, protect and support young women and girls. The delivery of sanitary pads is also in response and in support of the provincial government's drive to make sanitary pads free across the province," says Minister Mkhize.

According to research, there are more than 9 million girls in South Africa between the ages of 13 and 19, which is the school going age of menstruating girls. Their education is hindered by 25%, as these girls do not go to school whilst they are menstruating as they have no access to sanitary wear. That is one week every month, which is a massive set back in their school careers.

