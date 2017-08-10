9 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Omuthiya Youth to Host Expo

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — A recently established youth movement of Omuthiya Youth Parliament (OYP) is in the process of hosting an expo end of this month in an effort to promote the town and enhance business opportunities among the youth.

The expo will be held for three days and will begin on August 31 at Omuthiya Town Park, where 50 exhibitors are expected to partake. It will also feature various activities, such as soccer, netball, boxing, a beauty pageant, local performances and five- and 10-kilometre marathon races.

According to the recreational and entertainment secretary, Risto Pac-Man Ashikoto, their aim is to accord the youth and local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their talents, business ventures and to create a knowledge-sharing environment.

"Since we are still an upcoming organisation, which advocates for the youth and the wellbeing of our town, we would like to urge all the local people to come on board and support this initiative. We're doing it for our town, so let's join hands," Ashikoto said.

In addition, he wished to remind people that their support in this regard is of outmost importance as the event is without a sponsor, hence their involvement is highly needed. In the same vein Ashikoto appealed to the business community to assist them in whichever way possible.

The youth parliament was established to equip the youth of Omuthiya with appropriate skills to be able to facilitate clear debates and presentations on issues affecting them. It also serves as a movement with the mandate to nurture and develop young people to freely and confidently express their views on any number of issues.

