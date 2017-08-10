10 August 2017

Kenya: Nyairera, Sum Lead Kenya's 800m Charge

By Bernard Rotich

Olympics 800 metres bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera will Thursday lead compatriot Emily Cherotich in the search for victory in the two-lap race.

The duo will be running Thursday in the first round, seeking to qualify for the semi-finals set for Friday.

Former world champion Eunice Sum, who is also the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist, withdrew from the races on Wednesday after falling sick.

Nyairera told Nation Sport that she was in good shape and she was looking forward to a good run and progress to the semi finals and beyond.

"I'm confident that I will do well in the heats so that I can qualify for the semi-finals. This time the competition is stiff but we will work hard for the medals," said Nyairera.

"Last year, I gave my best and managed to bag a bronze medal but if all goes well this year, I need to get something better," said the athlete.

Nyairera bagged gold in the World Junior Championships in Eugene, USA, in 2014.

She competed in the 2015 World Championships in Beijing but failed to make the final.

She won bronze in the World Indoor Championships held in Portland, USA last year and silver in the 400m at the Africa Championships in Durban.

The Kericho-based Cherotich will be seeking to do well in her first global event saying she was in excellent shape.

"My training went on well and I'll be looking forward to a good but stiff competition for qualification to the semi-finals. The best thing is to get to the next round and see how it goes from there," said Cherotich.

The Kenyan trio will face stiff competition from South Africa's Caster Semenya, who is also the Olympics champion, and Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba.

The relative newcomer won bronze in the Africa Championships in Durban where Caster Semenya finished ahead of Malika Akkaoi from Morocco.

