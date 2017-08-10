Kenya: IEBC Says Probing Claims Its Systems Were Hacked

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is investigating claims by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga that its database was hacked, resulting in massive election fraud.

While neither confirming nor denying the allegations, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that he could not ascertain whether the system was interfered with.

He pointed out that the polls body would come up with an investigative system and methodology to establish whether Odinga's claims were true.

"Those are aspersions and allegations. As a Commission, we shall have our own investigative system to kick in; we shall come up with a methodology to find out whether or not those allegations are correct," he stated.

He further assured that the results relayed from different centres were not final as the IEBC had to confirm them before making the final announcement.

"We set up a system that has carried us through and as up to yesterday when Kenyans went to vote, it worked. The system is set up to do results transmission. We have heard the concerns raised and as a Commission, we cannot ignore them," he said.

Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the IEBC system was manipulated and said they have evidence of the alleged hacking.

"In terms of access within the Commission, the system was actually developed by our partners and the process of transmission was deliberately made in such a way that access to any other party could only happen just close to the elections," IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba stated.

"So all along, no other person had any sort of special access to this particular platform."

Odinga and Musyoka told a news conference that they had evidence of the alleged hacking and are now seeking clarity from the IEBC.

Musyoka called on the IEBC to address the matter and assure Kenyans on the credibility of the polls.

The Jubilee Party in the meantime, urged the Opposition to accept the presidential results as the collation of results was being done in line with laid down regulations.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju stated that the figures should be looked at soberly as they could not have been cooked.

Provisional results show that President Uhuru Kenyatta had a commanding lead with 7,906,062votes against his long time rival Odinga's 6,513,303 votes by mid afternoon Wednesday.