Kenya: World Championships - Cyrus Rutto in 5000m Final

Kenya on Wednesday exorcised the demons from Rio Olympics when Cyrus Rutto qualified for the World Championships men's 5,000m final.

Rutto finished third in the second semi-final in 13 minutes and 22.45 seconds, losing the battle to World Under-18 3,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia in 13:21.50. Barega is also the World Under-20 5,000m champion.

However, Rutto's compatriots David Kiplangat and Kprono Menjo failed to qualify with Menjo, who was tripped and fell, appealing for Team Kenya management to lodge an appeal.

One of Kenyan coaches Milcah Chemos said they have already lodged an appeal and hoped that the seasoned runner Menjo will be included in the final.

"I was tripped and fell. I tried to bridge the gap but I couldn't. I hope my appeal goes through since I really want to be in the final."

Kiplangat, who led into the last two laps, was lapped in the last lap to finish 19th in 14:52.98, in the semi-final won by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in 13:30.07, beating defending champion Mo Farah of Britain and fellow countryman Edris Muktar in 13:30.18 and 13:30.22 respectively.

A Kenyan failed to qualify for the final the first time in 5,000m at the Olympics during the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

"I am glad that I made it to the final. I will be under pressure as a lone ranger but I am determined to give Kenya a medal," said Rutto. "I hope Menjo's appeal goes through."