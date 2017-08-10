9 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ill Eunice Sum Out of World Championships

By Bernard Rotich

World 800m bronze medallist Eunice Sum has withdrawn ahead of the World Championships first round after falling sick.

Sum, who had earlier on told Nation Sport she was in great shake ahead of the first round set for Thursday, on Wednesday evening confirmed that she was unwell.

"I had done enough training and I was confident that I will face the strong line up in the 800m but unfortunately I became sick. It has been raining the whole day which made my situation worse and that means I will not run for my country," said Sum.

The athlete, who is based in Uasin Gishu County felt, was inconsolable after realising she will not get a shot at reclaiming the title she won in 2013 Moscow.

"I knew I was going to do well this time round but I feel so bad that I'm leaving my two compatriots (Margaret Nyairera and Emily Cherotich) to battle it out."

Olympic bronze medallist Nyairera and Cherotich will fly the country's flag in Thursday's first round.

