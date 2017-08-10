Kenya: Threats of Violence in the Air as Vote Counting Draws to an End

analysis

This week's major general elections in Kenya are barely behind them, but Kenyans are awaiting the formal results in fear that this calm might precede a storm. By PETER FABRICIUS.

"There are no matatus," says a senior Kenyan government official, looking out glumly from his office building - also eerily quiet - onto an unusually deserted Harambee Avenue in downtown Nairobi.

It's mid-afternoon. But the normally ubiquitous matatus - mini-bus taxis - like most other denizens of the city centre, have abandoned it for their home villages or elsewhere. It's the day after the country's major general elections this week on Tuesday and Kenyans are waiting in fear that this calm might precede a storm.

The election results, almost all in, are showing that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken an apparently unassailable lead over his arch-rival Raila Odinga.

Odinga has, predictably, as twice before, cried foul, claiming the electronic electoral system has been hacked to steal the poll from him once again.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which runs the election, has vowed to investigate Odinga's claims. This is either a conciliatory gesture or an expression of guilt, depending on which side of the fence you are...