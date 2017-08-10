Lilongwe — All that glitters is not gold as Mighty Be Forward Wanderers players staged a coup de tat Monday morning demanding for unpaid game bonus.

Following their derby defeat to their traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday, the players refused to leave their rooms at their lodging place at area 6 Chilambula lodge and seized the key of their coaster.

Details are to the effect that the players have gone 12 games without being paid their game bonus since April, 2017.

The players were being subjected to charity appearance with the hope of having their bonus in the near future.

General Secretary for Wanderers, Mike Butao admitted that the players took the executive by surprise when they demanded their game bonus after the derby encounter.

He said it was true that the players have not received their game bonuses for straight 12 games.

" We were expecting to settle the issue of game bonus last week but due to the cancellation of the derby due to the death of our former chairmen George Chamangwana we failed to do that," he pointed out.

Butao said his executive wanted to use the gate collections from the derby game to square the outstanding allowances.

" We were shocked that after our game on Sunday, the players decided to seize the key of coaster and we're refusing to leave their rooms. They indicated that they will leave the lodge once they receive their outstanding allowances," he added.

The General Secretary said they had made an arrangement with Sulom to wire their share of the gate collections to their account since the among was huge and they will later transfer the allowance of the players accounts.

Butao said the misunderstanding came because the arrangement the executive had made was not communicated to the players in time.

He said the development lead to players to act in such a manner.

" But as of now the issue has been resolved and we have agreed in our meeting with players to pay them their dues," Butao remarked.

Derby captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr admitted that players have gone 12 games without receiving their game bonuses.

He said as of now the issues has been discussed and resolved to end the impasse amicably.

According to inside sources, Wanderers players pockets K30, 000 for a win, K2, 000 for a draw and nothing for a defeat .

The means the teams owes over K169, 000 plus for 13 used players per game and it's not know how much players on the bench receive per game.

Soccer fraternity in the country were meant to believe that Wanderers was one of top paying clubs in the country along side Silver Strikers but things have gone to the contrary.