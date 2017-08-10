Malawi: Police Recovers Admarc Stolen Pump Gun

Blantyre — Police in Bvumbwe have arrested five suspects in connection to a robbery that took place at Chigumula Market Admarc depot on July 29 this year.

Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane said the suspects, Richard Nalungwe, 42 who works for Admarc regional headquarters, Christopher Makaliya, 38, Francis Thom, 29, Chief Weja, 19, Joe Aramson, 21 invaded the depot and stole a pump gun from the guard on duty.

"The suspected criminals invaded the mentioned place and attacked the security guard who was on duty and violently robbed him of a pump gun.

"When the matter was reported to Bvumbwe Police Substation, investigations were launched and on August 6, police managed to arrest the five in Chigumula Township as well as recover the stolen pump gun," said Nhlane.

Nhlane said so far it has transpired that Richard Nalungwe who is one of the security guards for Admarc connived with the other suspects to steal the rifle.

"They will appear in court soon to answer charge of robbery with violence," added Nhlane.

Meanwhile, police is urging members of the community to continue giving tips on people who are terrorising in their respective locations in order to create a crime free environment.