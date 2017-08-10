Blantyre — Southern region netball league (SRNL) side Tigress is sailing through turbulent waters due to lack funds to run the team, forcing it to perform badly on the court.

Tigress Head Coach, Peace Chawinga Kalua said the team is in this financial mess because currently it has no sponsor.

The situation was evident over the last weekend when the once netball powerhouse failed to beat the lowly Zomba based side, Prison Queens at the Blantyre Youth Centre. The game ended in a draw, 39 baskets apiece.

"We are not performing well nowadays because we do not have enough resources as a team. Some of the players fail to report for training sessions due to lack of transport money. I sometimes sacrifice my personal money to run the team but this does not suffice," lamented Kaluwa.

But Kaluwa was optimistic that the team would soon restore its lost glory in the southern region league.

"As a coach, l am working around the clock to circumvent the problems and let me assure all Tigress supporters that the team will bounce back," added Kaluwa.

Tigress were once sponsored by the late President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika during which it won a number of trophies and was a given a bus to ease transportation challenges.