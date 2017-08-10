Blantyre — As the FAST5 World Series tournament for netball itches closer, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has promised fireworks.

The tournament will be staged in Australia on 27 October, according to Carlo Babu, NAM's General Secretary.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi news agency Babu said the Malawi National Netball team aka The Queens, is geared for the tournament since this year's preparation would be spiced up by GOtv tournament.

"We have the GOtv tournament which will commence very soon. The tournament will help us spot talent to compete on the World stage," said Babu who added that GOtv tournament also follows the same FAST5 format.

The FAST5 World Series is an international netball competition which is contested for by top six netball teams in the world. The competition is held for three consecutive days.

Under FAST5 format, teams play against each other for the first two days. The four highest scoring teams from this stage progress to the finals played on the third day in which the 1st-ranked team plays the 4th-ranked team, while the 2nd ranked team plays the 3rd ranked team. The winners of these two matches qualify for the grand final while the remaining teams contest for the third and fifth places respectively.

"This time we want to bring glory to our country. We are ranked 6th on the World stage. But with the help of our coaches and players' commitment, we hope to do better this time around," added Babu.