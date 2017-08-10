Mauritius: Concert to Mark International Youth Day 2017

press release

International Youth Day, celebrated on 12 August 2017, will be marked by a Youth Concert in Mauritius under the theme Zenes to destin dan to la main (Youth, your destiny is in your hands).

This announcement was made during a press conference yesterday in Port Louis, by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Stephan Toussaint. He elaborated on the event which will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, in Moka, on Saturday 12 August 2017.

The Minister highlighted that, as Mauritius is a multicultural nation, emphasis will be on encouraging young people to learn how to live together and promote peace in our society. A variety of young artists, including Les Frères Joseph, who recently won the gold medal at the 8th edition of the Francophone Games, will also be performing during the concert, he added.

The Youth Minister announced that buses will be made available in all youth centres across the island so as to allow a maximum of youth to attend the event. The four local radio stations will collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that the Youth Concert is a success, Minister Toussaint pointed out.

International Youth Day 2017 is dedicated to celebrating young people's contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace.

The theme chosen by the United Nations this year is Youth Building Peace. This celebration provides the opportunity of bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today's global society.