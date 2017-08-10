Mauritius: Triolet Connector Opened to Enhance Traffic Fluidity

press release

The Triolet Connector, the first in a series of bypasses and link roads designed and implemented to enhance traffic fluidity on the road network, was opened yesterday by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, in the presence of the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, and other personalities.

Minister Bodha underscored that the new road stated is in line with the policy of the Ministry to provide motorists with more direct links between destinations, increase route options and reduce travel distance, thereby improving road network connectivity. He recalled that similar projects are in the pipeline in Cap Malheureux, La Croisette, St Julien, and La Vigie.

The use of latest technology tools in the implementation of future road projects was highlighted by the Minister. He pointed out that the newly set up Traffic Engineering Unit, comprising the Korea Expressway Corporation, the Mauritius Research Council, and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport to address issues of traffic interference, would make use of traffic modelling software which will gather local traffic data and surveys so as to serve in the design and construction of upcoming road networks.

The Triolet Connector, to the tune of Rs 25 million, is a new link road over 450 metres that connects M3 Road (Terre Rouge Verdun Link Road) to Arsenal Branch Road. Traffic signs and light, road markings and furniture, guardrails, handrails, and other components on the Connector are compliant with international standard technical specifications.

The Minister also conducted a site visit along Malakoff road in Arsenal where it is proposed to widen the 350 metres road with the addition of pavements with a view to provide a new route option towards Triolet as well as the northern coastal region.