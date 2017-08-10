Angola: Cunene to Have Greater Housing Offer

Ondjiva — The construction of Ondjiva centrality in the southern Cunene province will represent a greater offer of decent housing and urbanized areas to the local population, said on Tuesday in that city, the Minister of Urbanisation and Housing, Branca do Espírito Santo.

The official said so at the act aimed at laying the cornerstone for the construction of Ondjiva centrality, explaining that the increase in the supply of decent housing will be a fact, with completion of the works within 16 months.

The youth and the population in general will make their dreams of own house come true, because 212 three-bedroom flats will be available, an unquestionable reality as to the ease of access to good houses and in zones already urbanized, said the minister.

The Minister of Urbanisation and Housing explained that, along with access to own house, the local youth will get the first job, knowing that the city will be built by Chinese and Angolan manpower.

In a first phase, 212 flats will be built in 14 four-story buildings each with 12 commercial units, a police station, a primary school and will provide 700 direct jobs.