9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Boxing - Federation Confirms Country's Participation in Germany World Cup

Luanda — The chairman of the Angolan Boxing Federation (FABOXE), Carlos Luís, last Tuesday in Luanda confirmed that the national team have been preparing themselves to have a dignifying participation in the Germany World Cup, to be disputed from 25 August to 03 September this year, in Hamburg City.

Speaking to ANGOP, the FABOXE official explained that the two boxers that will represent Angola in the World Cup have been preparing themselves diligently in Luanda, under the management of Cuban coach Enrique Carrion.

"The World Cup is a high level competition that involves the best Olympic boxers in different categories. I'm sure it'll not be an easy competition, but our representatives will make the sacrifice to fight for positive results (...)", Carlos Luís explained.

He also revealed that before the world championship, the national team, made up of three athletes, might go on a training programme to Russia.

