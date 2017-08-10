Angola: Cunene - Ondjiva New Centrality Construction Works Kick Off

Ondjiva — The construction works of the Ondjiva centrality, southern Cunene province, kicked off on Tuesday with the signing of the consignation agreement that counted on the presence of the Urbanisation and Housing minister, Branca do Espírito Santo.

The consignation agreement was signed by the CEOs of the Real Estate firm of Imogestin and Chinese construction company CITIC Construction Ltd, respectively Rui Cruz and Hu Ping.

The housing project will be built in Ekuma in the outskirt of Ondjiva city in a 15-hectare area and will comprise 3000 three-bedroom flats.

In a first phase, 212 flats will be built in 14 four-storey buildings each with 12 commercial units, a police station, a primary school and will provide 900 direct jobs.