9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Dany Massunguna Highlights His Colleagues' Commitment

Luanda — The Angolan international, Dany Massunguna, highlighted on Tuesday in Luanda the commitment and determination of the national football team so as to beat Madagascar at their home in the first leg of the last round qualifying for the 5th edition of the African Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN Cup), to take place in Kenya 2018.

Speaking to the press, after the second training session at Luanda's 22 de Junho stadium, the defender said that everything is going well, as the team is very committed to achieving a positive result in Antananarivo.

"It was a good training where we improved the tactical aspect a lot, with greater emphasis on the finalization that until now requires more requisite of the technical team, thinking already in the philosophy of the opponent's game", he said.

Check the list of summoned players:

(Goal keepers) - Gerson and Neblu

(Defenders) - Dani Massunguna, Natael, Mira, Wilson and Tó

(Midfielders) - Beibe, Dudu Leite, Herenilson, Manguxi and Paty

(Forwards) - Nandinho, Bugos, Silva, Yano, Job, Nelson da Luz and Vá.

