Luanda — The European Union (EU) chargé d'affaires in the country, Joana Fisher, said Monday in Luanda that the relations between the EU and Angola are cordial and fruitful, reason why it is sending five experts to monitor the general election of August 23 this year.

Speaking to the press at the end of a meeting, which served to introduce the experts to the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the European Union official said that although the objective was to have an observer mission in the country, the EU has been committed to giving its contribution to this electoral process.

"We will not have observers because, even though we have received the invitation to do so from the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, we have not been able to comply with a series of internal organizational conditions", she explained without further details.

Still, she said, it was possible to send five experts who are going to make a qualitative analysis of this process and will try to understand how things have progressed since the past election, in which the EU participated, namely in 2008 and 2012.

The Angolan government has recently announced an agreement with the EU to send only experts to monitor the election on August 23, classifying as unacceptable the requirements of this institution to send a team of observers with the signing of a memorandum, among others that the Angolan law does not foresee.

Contrary to what happens with an observer mission, the expert does not provide any final political declaration or official report for dissemination.

For the 2017 election, a number of 3.000 national and international observers was set up.