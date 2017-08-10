Mauritius: Minister Bholah Pleads for Greening of SME Sector

press release

Green Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are laying the foundations for what our planet needs, a fundamental shift towards a green economy. It is this new breed of eco-conscious change agents that will help us achieve a sustainable global economy that works with nature rather than against it, thus redefining the way business is conducted.

The Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives , Mr Soomilduth Bholah, made this statement at the SEED Mauritius Dialogue Forum held yesterday at the Labourdonnais Hotel, in Port-Louis. conducted.

In his address, Minister Bholah highlighted that the greatest global challenge is meeting growing consumer demands while managing increasingly overburdened natural resources. He underpinned the importance of charting the way forward to a green economy as planetary resources such as water, soil, and clean air are being depleted.

Referring to the situation in Mauritius, the Minister pointed out to the falling availability of natural resources and rising material costs, thus the need of greening the business sector together with the development of green skills so as to shift to a low-carbon economy.

Minister Bholah emphasised that Government is supporting the development of a new breed of eco-entrepreneurs and of SMEs that wish to tap into the opportunities of going green through various initiatives.

He lauded the Switch Africa Green (SAG)-Seed Partnership that according to him will enable Mauritius to concretely foster the development of new entrepreneurial firms. This, he said, will help create the innovations necessary to respond to sustainable development needs and help the environment.

Discussions during the SEED Mauritius Dialogue Forum hinged around the theme of harnessing the full potential of enterprise solutions for achieving Sustainable Development Goals and for supporting Mauritius' path towards an inclusive and green economy.

Switch Africa Green-SEED award 2017

SEED is a global partnership for action on sustainable development and the inclusive green economy. SEED supports the activities of innovative small and growing enterprises. Six countries namely Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and Uganda are currently benefiting from the support of SEED.

The SAG-SEED award, recognising innovative, environmentally friendly start-ups in developing countries , was handed over to this year's winner, the Walali Company from Rodrigues.

The SAG-SEED Award winner will receive free access to supporting institutions, and tailored one-on-one advisory service that offers assistance with their business and financial plan, as well as additional marketing and promotional activities by SEED. The winners will also join a network of more than 200 enterprises from 38 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America - laureates of the SEED Awards.