9 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Southern Africa: Presidency On Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's Working Visit to Lesotho

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, concluded a Working Visit to Maseru.

The visit on Wednesday, 9 August 2017 took place against the backdrop of the June 3, 2017 general elections in the Kingdom which saw the inauguration of a new Coalition Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Deputy President Ramaphosa, accompanied by Retired Justice Frederick Wereme, Chairperson of the SADC Oversight Committee on Lesotho, consulted with the new Government, leaders of opposition parties, the college of chiefs and civil society stakeholders in the Kingdom, charting the path for the full implementation of SADC decisions on Constitutional and Security Sector Reforms.

The Working Visit by Deputy President Ramaphosa formed part of preparations for the Facilitator and the Government of Lesotho to provide reports on the reforms process to the SADC Double Troika Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on 17 August 2017.

Upon concluding his multi-sectoral consultations Deputy President Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the various stakeholders' commitment to peace and stability in the Kingdom and said the consultations would enable SADC to develop appropriate support for the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane indicated that planning was underway for a multiparty dialogue that would complement a national multi-stakeholder dialogue which enjoys the support all major constituencies in Lesotho and is expected to frame the reform process in the Kingdom.

Issued by: The Presidency

Lesotho

Lesotho Will Never Be SADC's 'Bad Boy' Again, Says PM Lesotho

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who doubles as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional facilitator… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.