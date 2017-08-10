Southern Africa: Presidency On Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's Working Visit to Lesotho

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, concluded a Working Visit to Maseru.

The visit on Wednesday, 9 August 2017 took place against the backdrop of the June 3, 2017 general elections in the Kingdom which saw the inauguration of a new Coalition Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

Deputy President Ramaphosa, accompanied by Retired Justice Frederick Wereme, Chairperson of the SADC Oversight Committee on Lesotho, consulted with the new Government, leaders of opposition parties, the college of chiefs and civil society stakeholders in the Kingdom, charting the path for the full implementation of SADC decisions on Constitutional and Security Sector Reforms.

The Working Visit by Deputy President Ramaphosa formed part of preparations for the Facilitator and the Government of Lesotho to provide reports on the reforms process to the SADC Double Troika Summit in Pretoria, South Africa on 17 August 2017.

Upon concluding his multi-sectoral consultations Deputy President Ramaphosa said he was encouraged by the various stakeholders' commitment to peace and stability in the Kingdom and said the consultations would enable SADC to develop appropriate support for the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane indicated that planning was underway for a multiparty dialogue that would complement a national multi-stakeholder dialogue which enjoys the support all major constituencies in Lesotho and is expected to frame the reform process in the Kingdom.

Issued by: The Presidency