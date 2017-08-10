Kenya: Opposition Defectors in Coast Region Stare at an Early Defeat

Key Jubilee political stalwarts at the Coast were on Tuesday staring at defeat in the gubernatorial and parliamentary elections, signalling a big blow for them after defecting from the Opposition.

In Mombasa, businessman Suleiman Shahbal, who vied on a Wiper ticket in 2013 before moving to Jubilee, was placed a distant second from Governor Hassan Joho in the gubernatorial race.

Deputy Governor Hazel Katana, who fell out with Mr Joho before joining Jubilee, also came second to ODM's Mohamed Faki in the senatorial contest.

In neighbouring Kilifi County, where Jubilee leaders Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto pitched tent for most of the campaign period, governorship candidate Gideon Mung'aro could not match ODM bigwig Amason Kingi's support.

Mr Mung'aro, who used to be ODM's chief whip, was trailing Mr Kingi.

POINTMEN

The outgoing Kilifi North MP, together with his Kilifi South counterpart Mustafa Iddi, were key Jubilee point men at the Coast, which overwhelmingly voted for the opposition in 2013 and again in Tuesday's polls.

Mr Iddi was also trailing in the Kilifi South parliamentary race.

In Taita-Taveta, outgoing Woman Representative Joyce Lay and Senator Dan Mwazo, who both jumped ship from ODM to Jubilee, performed dismally.

Mr Mwazo was contesting the governor's seat while Ms Lay was in the senate race.

In Kilifi North, where Mr Mung'aro was the MP, provisional results showed that Mr Kingi had garnered 39,678 votes against Mr Mung'aro's 11,671 votes. Further, results in Dabaso Ward, Mr Mung'aro's stronghold, also showed that Mr Kingi was leading with 5,000 votes against Mr Mung'aro's 2,432 votes.

STARING DEFEAT

Mr Iddi, who was seeking re-election on a Jubilee ticket, was staring at defeat by veteran politician Ken Chonga, whom he beat in 2013.

Provisional results from Kilifi South showed that Mr Ken Chonga was leading with 32,882 votes against 10,032 votes.

In Rabai Constituency, the home village of Mr Mung'aro's running mate Kenneth Kamto, a Jubilee candidate for the seat, Mr Kenga Mupe, also suffered defeat at the hands of incumbent MP William Kamoti of ODM. Provisional results from Rabai indicate that Mr Kamoti is ahead with 17,402 votes against Mr Mupe's 6,678 votes. Mr Kamto was also unlikely to win, having defected from ODM where he was Mr Kingi's deputy governor, to Jubilee.

In Ganze Constituency, Jubilee candidate Peter Shehe is also trailing Mr Teddy Mwambire of ODM, and if the results do not change, then the incumbent MP might lose the seat to Mr Mwambire, who is the former deputy speaker of the county assembly.

Provisional results from the constituency also show Mr Mwambire leading with 11,003 votes against Mr Shehe's 5,670.

SLIM CHANCES

In Magarini, incumbent MP Harrison Kombe, who was vying on a Jubilee ticket is clearly sensing a defeat at the hands of ODM's Michael Kingi. The provisional results from the constituency placed Mr Kombe at number four with 5,426 votes against Mr Kingi's 16,015.

Jubilee's chances of winning the Kilifi North seat are slim after the candidate, Ms Esther Kache, was shown in the provisional results to be trailing at number three, with 9,008 votes against the leading candidate, Mr Owen Baya of ODM who had 26,095 votes.

In the woman rep seat, Jubilee candidate for the seat Amina Mnyazi is second, with 61,953 votes against ODM's Gertrude Mbeyu who is leading, with 146,738 votes.

In the Senate race, ODM's Stewart Madzayo is poised to win as provisional results show he is leading with 182,855 against Mr Nyale's (Jubilee) 55,982 votes.

In Kaloleni Constituency, former Nation journalist Paul Katana is poised for a win, after pulling a big margin against incumbent MP Gunga Mwinga.

Provisional results show Mr Katana leading with 16,179. He is followed by Jubilee's Kitsao Ngowa with 6,433, while Mr Gunga comes third with 6,270 votes.