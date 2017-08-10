Nigeria: Anambra Poll - Nwosu Under Pressure to Ensure Level-Playing Ground - PDP

PROF. ABC Nwosu, the chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee was, yesterday, under pressure following moves by some stakeholders in the party to project their interests using the platform of the committee.

Nwosu, Vanguard learnt, yesterday, had to personally call party chieftain, Chief Chris Uba, not to come to the meeting of the committee held at the national headquarters after he learnt that a senior chieftain of the party and member of the caretaker committee had bought a form for Senator Stella Oduah to participate in the primaries.

Vanguard learned Uba had asked that the caretaker committee member should resign his position on the ground that his membership of the committee was no longer tenable given that he was already backing a candidate.

Uba it was learned heeded Nwosu's call, but some others were, however, not that disposed. Former member of the House of Representatives, Chuma Nzeribe, and some others burst into the meeting to challenge the propriety of the committee member - himself a brother to a former member of the House of Representatives- for supporting Senator Oduah and retaining his membership of the caretaker committee.

Besides Senator Oduah, former beauty queen and member of the House of Representatives, Ms Lynda Ikpeazu is also in the race and thereby upsetting the permutations that had projected Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, John Emeka and Oseloka Obazee as the leading contenders for the ticket.

Besides that, Vanguard learnt yesterday that party stakeholders and some aspirants were also peeved over the manner the membership of the LGA and ward caretaker committees were being drawn. An aspirant from Anambra North, Vanguard learnt, had singularly drawn up a list of ward committee members who are eventually to serve as delegates in the primary without consulting other stakeholders and thereby drawing flaks from other stakeholders.

Nzeribe was said to have expressed concern that someone from outside his local government had drawn a list of persons to be appointed as local government and ward executives without consulting a major stakeholder like him. Emeka, Ikepazu and Obazee it was also learnt, were also peeved that they were equally not consulted in the constitution of the lists.

Yesterday, reliable sources said that the list submitted by a female stakeholder with interest in the primary would be set aside. "I know ABC Nwosu and the other members of the committee have the capacity to stand their ground to ensure that justice is done in this matter," a stakeholder told Vanguard yesterday.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Nwosu led caretaker committee has formally zoned the ticket to Anambra North where the majority of the aspirants for the ticket come from.