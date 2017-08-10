Nigeria/Cameroon: Rohr, Eagles Must Work Hard to Beat Cameroon - Westerhof

Clemens Westerhof has told the Super Eagles to aim for at least four points against the Indomitable Lions to qualify for next year's World Cup, while also warning against recalling goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to the team.

Westerhof was the most successful foreign coach to lead Nigeria after he guided them to win the 1994 AFCON and also qualified them for their debut World Cup appearance same year.

Notwithstanding that the Super Eagles sit top of their 2018 World Cup qualifying group going into the double-header fixture against Cameroon, Westerhof has warned that the Eagles must have to prepare for the game of their lives.

"Nigeria playing against Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier at home? Then, they (Nigeria) must have to win," he told SCORENigeria

"At home you must have to win and at away, ensure that you get a draw. With that, you the Super Eagles are straight to the World Cup." He added: "Cameroon have a good coach, he is from Belgium, I know him very well. He is a no-nonsense man. He brought something significantly new to Cameroon football.

"He displayed the guts to call off the bluff of Cameroonian big players who have had so much money.

"He dropped them and then took young and new players to the Nations Cup.

"He made a good team out of the young players and did well enough to win the Nations Cup and became African champions.

"I think, it will be a tough match against the Super Eagles.

"If you ask me, frankly, it will go either way, a win or a draw, I must say".

The 'Dutch-gerian' also played down concerns on the apparent decline in quality players in the Nigerian national team compared to his regime.

"It cannot be like that all the time", he pointed out.

"The coach must have to prepare well with what he has. "Nigeria have potential players, it's the coach who can make them play the way he wants to get result by (beating Cameroon).

Westerhof expressed strong reservations to Enyeama's return to the team

"No, no, no! Whoever has retired from the national team should not be called back," he warned passionately.

"Instead, you must have to go with the players you have, who are ready to play.

"Then you give them confidence."