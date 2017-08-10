Malanje — The dynamism of the country's agricultural production and industrialization, as well as the production of fertilizers for the economic and social development of the country constituted today (Wednesday), the dominant notes of the MPLA candidate to the President of the Republic's speech, João Lourenço.

Speaking at a mass political event in the city of Malanje, as part of the electoral campaign of this political force, he said that the MPLA, in case of victory in the upcoming elections, will bet heavily on agriculture and, consequently, on the industrialization of the country for the social well-being of Angolans.

He highlighted the fact that the great world powers are now subsidizing agriculture, given the importance of this sector in their economies, predicting that Angola can also be a power in agriculture.

He said that it is necessary to invest in the textile industry and to boost the entrepreneurship for the production of fertilizers, as well as the installation of tractor assembly lines in the country.

According to João Lourenço, those who currently sell fertilizers will be encouraged to produce them in the country.

The MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, who called for a massive vote in his party, said that the province of Malanje is able to produce food products in sufficient quantities to feed Angola and to export.

In another aspect of his speech, which lasted more than an hour, he emphasized that MPLA will also bet on the valorisation of culture in all its domains and proliferate the media in the country to increase the digital inclusion of Angolans, especially the young.

Voiced by about 120,000 people who flocked to the venue, João Lourenço informed that the MPLA Executive that comes out of the August 23 elections "will put everyone to work and create conditions for a greater supply of jobs".

Malanje is the country's ninth electoral district, with 328,885 voters, according to data from the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

In the 2012 elections, the MPLA obtained the five deputies in dispute by the provincial circle.