Kenya: IEBC Systems Were Never Hacked, Says Chiloba

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says its electronic system is safe and secure.

The electoral body's Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba further revealed that the database alleged to have been hacked is different from the one the Commission is using.

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the IEBC system was manipulated and questioned the authenticity of the presidential results.

"Our election management system is secure. There were no external or internal interference to the system at any point before during and after the voting and the reports I saw indicated that they went back to the data base we are using. So that you know, the RTS system is based on a database that is very different from the alleged hacked database," he stated.

Chiloba indicated that the Commission went through the logs produced by Odinga and stated that they could not be substantiated.

"Our team has reviewed the alleged logs and established that the claims being made could not be substantiated from our end. On the question about passwords, no passwords were given to anyone within the Commission until on the eve of the election as part of assuring the integrity of the system. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may affect the elections results," he stated.

"But that said, we must be vigilant. We need to ensure that the system we have is secure. And if you have any reports that indicate threats to our systems because it is not IEBC's system," he stated.

"It is a system that belong s to the people of Kenya, let us share that information and let us join our hands together to ensure that it remains a secure asset for the people of Kenya. We believe that we have done everything possible to secure the integrity of that system," he assured.

Chiloba spoke even as the Commission continued to verify scanned copies of forms 34A at the Bomas of Kenya as provisional presidential results put Uhuru Kenyatta firmly in the lead over his rival, NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Representatives of presidential candidates who spent the better part of Wednesday evening going through scanned results declaration forms sent in from polling stations across the country were also present.

Currently, the provisional results put President Kenyatta ahead having garnered 8,040,231 votes (54.28pc) votes against Odinga's 6,640,953 votes (44.83pc).

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati had earlier assured that preliminary results that have been streamed will be counter checked against returns contained in Forms 34A to ascertain the accuracy of the results.

He pointed out that the polls body would come up with an investigative system and methodology to establish whether Odinga's claims were true.

Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka had vowed to reject the final results, while claiming that they were interfered with by people linked to their competitors, but Jubilee has denied the claims.

The Jubilee Party urged the Opposition to accept the presidential results as the collation of results was being done in line with the laid down regulations.

Speaking during a press conference, Secretary General Raphael Tuju indicated that the figures should be looked at soberly since they could not have been cooked.