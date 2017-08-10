10 August 2017

South Africa: Minister Commends Swift Response to Bridge Collapse

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has welcomed the immediate commencement of the forensic investigation to determine the cause of the collapse of the N3 pedestrian bridge.

The pedestrian bridge collapsed on Wednesday, resulting in the full closure of the N3 north and south bound between the M2 Geldenhuys and N3 Gillooly's interchanges.

Three people were seriously injured. One person was airlifted and two were transported by ambulance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL), Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport and Ekurhuleni Municipality worked together to attend to the scene and assist the injured.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police will make further announcements as to when the road will be reopened.

Minister Maswanganyi has wished the injured a speedy recovery.

