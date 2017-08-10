10 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kandie Beats Jubilee, Kanu Rivals in Baringo Central

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Florah Koech

Mr Joshua Kandie of Maendeleo Chap Chap has been declared the winner of Baringo Central parliamentary seat after defeating his Jubilee Party and Kanu rivals.

Mr Kandie garnered 15,171 votes out of 31,692 valid votes cast.

He beat his Jubilee candidate David Kiplagat who came in second with 14,030 votes while Eddy Koimett of Kanu got 2,491 votes.

After being handed his certificate bay Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials, Mr Kandie promised to develop the constituency.

He said he will seek foreign partnerships to transform Kabarnet into an economic hub.

Mr Kiplagat conceded defeat and promised to work together with the winner.

Kenya

There Was Attempt to Hack System, It Failed - Electoral Commission

The electoral commission last night confirmed that there were attempts by some people to hack into their result… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.