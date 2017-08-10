Kenya: Kandie Beats Jubilee, Kanu Rivals in Baringo Central

Mr Joshua Kandie of Maendeleo Chap Chap has been declared the winner of Baringo Central parliamentary seat after defeating his Jubilee Party and Kanu rivals.

Mr Kandie garnered 15,171 votes out of 31,692 valid votes cast.

He beat his Jubilee candidate David Kiplagat who came in second with 14,030 votes while Eddy Koimett of Kanu got 2,491 votes.

After being handed his certificate bay Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials, Mr Kandie promised to develop the constituency.

He said he will seek foreign partnerships to transform Kabarnet into an economic hub.

Mr Kiplagat conceded defeat and promised to work together with the winner.