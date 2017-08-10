South Africa: Alleged Car Thief Arrested On-Board Aircraft

Photo: abi.bhattachan/Flickr

Terminal at OR Tambo International Airport (file photo).

A motor vehicle theft suspect was arrested on Wednesday on-board an aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport.

The suspect was arrested by the task team deployed to combat crime at Africa's largest airport.

At approximately 3pm, two detectives alerted International Airport Aviation Safety officers of a vehicle theft suspect that was on a flight to Harare.

The suspect had been sought since 2014 and had been put on the watch list after he allegedly rented a vehicle and never returned it.

"The Airport Aviation Safety officers managed to make contact with the airline through the Airport Management Centre. The aircraft was towed back to the parking bay after all necessary protocols were adhered to.

"An Airport Aviation Safety officer, together with SAPS detectives, then boarded the aircraft and the suspect was subsequently arrested," SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Thursday.

This arrest comes after at least five other notable successes in the past few weeks. The arrests are the result of intensified cooperation between the South African Police Service, Ekurhuleni Metro, airport management, law enforcement agencies and government departments.

Naidoo said the revised intervention for the airport is proving to be highly effective.

"Criminals, as well as potential criminals, must know and feel the brunt of this improved intervention, which is mandated with the safety and security of this nation," said Naidoo.