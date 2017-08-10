South Africa: Human Rights Commission Commemorates 10th Anniversary of UN Declaration On Rights of Indigenous Peoples

press release

On the 13th September 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (the Declaration) and the 9th August 2017, marks the tenth anniversary of this Declaration. The Declaration was adopted as a global framework for efforts to advance the rights of indigenous people by affirming the minimum standards for their survival, dignity, security and wellbeing. There are an estimated 370 million indigenous people in the world, living across 90 countries. They make up less than 5 per cent of the world's population, but account for 15 per cent of the poorest.

The South African Human Rights Commission (the Commission) commemorates this important day and continues to support the observance and respect of the basic human rights of South Africa's very own indigenous people.

The Commission fully supports the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Manual for National Human Rights Institutions, as a toolkit to promote greater understanding and implementation of the Declaration and realisation of the rights of indigenous peoples. Further to this, the Commission has also, as mandated by section 184 of the Constitution; continues to promote, protect and monitor the observance of the basic human rights of indigenous people. From November 2015 until March 2016, the Commission held Investigative Public Hearings on alleged human rights violations against the Khoisan nation made up of the Khoi, Nama, San, Griqua and Koranna communities.

The Commission urges the South African government, all stakeholders and the public at large to commemorate this day and reiterate their commitment to address the main concerns of land, recognition, basic services and language in efforts to make the rights of the Khoisan indigenous people a reality.

Issued by: South African Human Rights Commission