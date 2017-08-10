Rwanda: NEC Announces Final Presidential Results

THE NATIONAL Electoral Commission (NEC) on Wednesday announced the final results of last week's presidential elections, with President Paul Kagame garnering 98.79 per cent of the votes cast.

The final tally indicates that the RPF Inkotanyi's flag bearer garnered 6,637,521 votes from the 6,729, 795 voters who cast their ballot.

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana and Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, collected 48, 376 votes (0.73%) and 31,600 (0.48%), respectively.

NEC Chairperson Kalisa Mbanda told reporters on Wednesday that the turnout for the elections held on Thursday (Diaspora) and Friday last week was 98.15 per cent, which he said was commendable.

Mbanda added: "The National Electoral Commission is happy that the electoral process went well, as reported by various local and international observers, and we also thank citizens for their very high participation, above 98 percent, in the election."

The commission further thanked Rwandans for having received the election results peacefully.

"We urge Rwandans to now work with the President they chose to continue developing the country," said Mbanda.

The election was monitored by 1,726 observers.

Preparations for presidential inauguration are in high gear.

Article 102 of the Constitution says that the President elect takes the oath of office within 30 days of announcing the final results.

The oath of office shall be administered by the Chief Justice.

Sources have told The New Times that Kagame will be sworn towards the end of next week at Amahoro National Stadium, in Kigali.

