Nigeria: A Day Lagos Mob Killed Two, Four Suspected Kidnappers Lynched to Death in Taraba

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A day after two suspected kidnappers were killed by a mob in Lagos, four suspected kidnappers were also killed in Taraba.

The Taraba Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that four suspected kidnappers were killed by a mob at Tella in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba.

The spokesperson of the command, David Misal, told journalists in Jalingo that the fifth suspect, Salisu Zakari, who narrowly escaped the mob action, was arrested and detained in the command.

He said the mob had forcefully removed the suspects from a local vigilance group station at Tella and hacked them to death.

"The incident occurred on August 6. Five people were sighted in Tella and were suspected to be kidnappers.

"They were arrested by a local vigilance group, but before being handed over to the police, a group of irate youths lynched them and threw their bodies into the river.

"One of the suspects escaped and was later arrested in Jalingo. He is presently in our custody," he said.

Mr. Misal however said Mr. Zakari, in a confessional statement, claimed that the syndicate went to Tella for armed robbery not kidnapping, before they ran out of luck.

The command's spokesman said the matter was under investigation adding anyone involved in the crime would be prosecuted.

The mob lynching in Taraba occurs a day after two suspected kidnappers were burnt to death in Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how three other suspected kidnappers in the Lagos incident were saved from the angry mob by security operatives and subsequently arrested.

