South Africa: Four Held for Drugs in Mdantsane Cluster

press release

In providing proactive policing to discourage the occurrence of crime within the precinct, four suspects aged 26, 32, 39 and 49 years were held for drug dealing in NU16, Mbekweni and Macleantown over the weekend.

In NU16, police arrested two suspects aged 39 and 49 years for drug dealing. They followed information of drug activities in a certain house. Police searched the premises and confiscated eight (8) and half mandrax tablets, one (1) arm of dagga and eleven (11) dagga bompies and an undisclosed amount of cash last night.

In Mbekweni, a suspect (32) was arrested for dealing in drugs. Police acted on information of drug activities in a certain house today. They searched a house and confiscated six full mandrax, three halves, loose dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash.

In Macleantown, police arrested a suspect (26) for dealing in drugs. Police were maintaining high visibility patrols around town, when they spotted suspicious men. Upon questioning them they ran away. Police chased and managed to search one of them, they found him with nine (9) mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R2110-00. The suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane and East London Magistrate's Courts soon on charges drug dealing.