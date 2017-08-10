Photo: The Herald

Minister Patrick Zhuwao (file photo).

Youth and Indigenisation Minister, Patrick Zhuwao has taken aim at Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the embattled Zanu PF heavyweight as belonging to a group of "charlatans" who were not suited to become President Robert Mugabe's successors.

But in his comments, President Mugabe's favourite nephew accidentally sideswiped his own uncle as he tried to describe people who should never find themselves at the helm of the country at any given day.

Zhuwao, a proponent of a Zanu PF faction commonly referred to as G40, was guest speaker at a policy dialogue forum at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust Wednesday evening.

He had been asked to make a presentation on the "legacy of the heroes; challenges and opportunities for the youth".

But he was soon to wade into the Zanu PF thorny subject of succession.

Zhuwao said he and many others within the Zanu PF ranks were in full support of the First Lady Grace Mugabe's recent calls for her 93 year-old husband to appoint his successor.

"What we must ultimately recognise is that the legacy of the heroes is a national liberation project," Zhuwao said.

"The challenges and opportunities for the youth are ultimately premised in taking forward the national liberation project such a task requires leadership.

"It is therefore incumbent upon the current leadership to assist in pointing out a suitable successor. Most of us do not have the capacity to see some of the charlatans that present themselves as possible successors.

"Neither do we have the wherewithal to identify some of the infectiously humble characters who have potential to be good successors."

Zhuwao's comments were a replica of G40 kingpin, Jonathan Moyo's during a similar forum a couple of months ago.

Moyo, at the time, said Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi was humble and possessed the credentials on a leader who could, equally, lay claim to the country's most influential job, giving an interesting twist to Zanu PF's succession dogfight.

The Tsholotsho North legislator was part of Wednesday's gallery as Zhuwao went on, "The current leadership, based on its experience and knowledge, knows all of the characters described above.

"It is therefore an obligation and the responsibility of the current leadership to assist the nation by pointing out a successor so that we are able to carry on the legacy of the heroes."

VP Mnangagwa, leader of Team Lacoste which is involved in fierce turf wars with G40, has come under fire for displaying unbridled ambition to become President Mugabe's successor.

While he has never come out openly to declare his interests, his allies within the mainstream war veterans association have demanded President Mugabe to relinquish power to his deputy.

But President Mugabe and his wife have scorned the VP for his apparent impatience to take the country's most powerful job.

VP Mnangagwa has also been described as a divisive character who is coalescing with certain Zanu PF followers to the exclusion of the rest.

In comments which were also directed at Mnangagwa, Zhuwao said a potential successor should not stake a claim for presidency directly or otherwise.

"A successor must be one who unites people than drive a rod between them rather than choosing among followers who to associate with and who not to associate with," he said.

"... We want a leader who does not exalt himself directly or indirectly through his surrogates as a better leader among other leaders."

But as he went on, Zhuwao inadvertently picked on President Mugabe who has often been accused of ruling with an iron fist.

"We don't want a violence monger because the legacy of the heroes is about peace," he said without mentioning any name.

"We don't want an unprincipled leader because legacy is about land minerals and self-determination, values that need to be upheld rather than compromised."

Zhuwao said "an arrogant, all knowing non-consultative and commandeering" leader was also not suitable.

"We do not want a leader that is feared when everybody feels that if a certain potential successor doesn't take over there would be instability in the country. Such a leader is in fact feared and not respected. So we don't want such a leader.

"We don't want someone who is vindictive who leads by command and cohesion."