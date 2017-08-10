Cameroon: Celebrating With the Heroes

Since January 2017 Cameroon has won over 200 medals in diverse international competitions.

Since January 2017 Cameroon has taken part in major international events in which the country harvested a good number of medals. The news about Cameroon is spreading like wild fire and many are eager to hear. The most recent success for Cameroon in the international scene is the Francophonie Games in Abidjan. Cameroon did not go unnoticed from the competition following the brilliant performance of its athletes. Cameroon finished seventh out of 21 countries wining 21 medals; five gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals. A performance better than the last games in Nice, France, in 2013 where Cameroon won 17 medals; three gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. Cameroonian athletes distinguished themselves in diverse disciplines. Cameroon's gold medals were won in athletics, wrestling, and sports for the disabled. Joseph Emilienne Essombe Tiako grabbed the first gold medal for Cameroon in wrestling in the 58kg category. Likewise, Auriol Dongmo threw a distance of 17.68m in the shot put event to win the second gold medal for Cameroon. In athletics, the women's relay team won silver for Cameroon in the 4x100m. The third gold medal for Cameroon was won by Aimé Blaise Atchoukeu Bithe in javelin throw. He threw a distance of over 7m. Fernand Djoumessi equally won silver for Cameroon in the high jump event after jumping a height of 2,18m. In wrestling, Daniele Sino won silver in the 75kg category; Marie Eleme Asse won silver in the 100m race, Sandrine Mboumi won two silver medals in the triple jump and the long jump. Four of the seven bronze medals were won in wrestling and the other three in the judo event. In culture, the group "SN9PER CREW" won gold for Cameroon in the hip-hop dance. Apart from the Francophonie Games Cameroonian athletes have made the nation proud in other international competitions. At the 8th Junior and 16th Senior African Karate Championships in Yaounde from May 30 to June 4, 2017 Cameroon finished second after Tunisia with 11 medals, three gold, four silver and four bronze. In the African Boxing Championship in Congo, Cameroon won nine medals six in gold. At the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, Cameroon won nine medals; one gold, two silver and six bronze. At the African Judo Championship in Madagascar which took place from April 14 to 16, 2017, Cameroon grabbed nine medals; one gold, one silver and seven bronze.