Cameroon: National Football Academy - Bord Meeting to Hold On August 16

The Board Chairman of the National football Academy (ANAFOOT) informs the administrators of the first ordinary session of the Board of directors to hold on Wednesday 16 August 2017 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of Ahmadou Ahidjo Omnisport Stadium Yaoundé. The agenda will be based essentially on the regulatory text of ANAFOOT. Other details will be given in session. For the Board Chairman, General Manager Enow Ngachu

