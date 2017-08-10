Cameroon: Presidential Couple Honours Athletes

Following is a press release from the Presidency
"The President of the Republic and Mrs Chantal Biya will offer a reception on Thursday, 10 August 2017 at 3 p.m. at Unity Palace, in honour of Cameroonian athletes who won medals in international competitions". (s) Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU Director of the Civil Cabinet
Programme
1:30 p.m. - 2: 15 p.m.: Welcoming of guests at Unity Palace 2:20 p.m.: Arrival of the athletes at Unity Palace 3 p.m.: Arrival of His Excellency the President of the Republic and Mrs Chantal Biya at the Unity Palace Banquet Hall - Start of ceremony About 4.30 p.m.: End of ceremony