Photo: The Herald

From left, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo (file photo).

Generation 40 (G40) faction members, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo, are not helping the First Family in teaching their boy children good manners because they are only interested in the First Lady Grace Mugabe, Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

The war veterans chairman said had the G40 members been genuine friends of the First family they would have taken the initiative to shape the boys into well behaved children.

This comes after Mugabe's sons, Chatunga and Robert Junior, were recently evicted from a posh house in South Africa for violent and drunken behaviour.

"How do you have problems with the boys when you have friends like Kasukuwere? Why don't they have time with them and teach them good manners?" said Mutsvangwa.

"That's what friends do but Kasukuwere and Jonathan don't do that; they just want the mother," he said.

"Take power from Mnangagwa, take power from Chiwenga, and take power from the War Veterans. That's the only thing they run after, it's a sad thing," said Mutsvangwa.

He went on, "Have you ever seen Kasukuwere anywhere near those children? No he only wants to be near the mother."

He added, "The disgrace on any mother is seeing your children behaving the way they are doing, you lose face as a mother.

"The G40 are more concerned with fighting team Mnangagwa and army and they are not concerned about the welfare of their most important friend's children.

Make the First Family look good before the nation by having properly behaved kids," said the war veterans' leader.

Mugabe's two wild sons are suspected to be using drugs and having relationships with multiple women.

Last month, Grace could not attend the Masvingo Youth rally as she rushed to South Africa after her two sons were evicted from a posh house in Sandton, Johannesburg.

She has since admitted failing to tame the two and has turned to God blaming "demons".

Ahead of the Sandton incident, Robert Jr was hurriedly flown back to Zimbabwe with some unconfirmed reports that he was arrested for drug abuse in Dubai.

So close are the 40 members to the First Family that Kasukuwere is regularly seen in public with Grace and sometimes dancing and raising the clenched fist. Last month, publisher Trevor Ncube, said he had a dream about Kasukuwere sleeping with Grace.

The War Veterans boss Kasukuwere, Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao were "the most useless bunch of Zimbabweans ever to come to the national stage, so we will make sure that they don't see the power."

He said the three were not good family people as they do not help anyone who has problems of a family nature but only abuse another man's wife (First Lady) publicly.

"How do you do that when all the children are watching television." he said.

"This is the age of the internet, this is the age of WhatsAapp, and everybody is watching that kind of behaviour."

He added "Is that the Zimbabwe we want which is being exhibited by the G40 and the First Family?"

He asked whether those who watch ZTV had ever seen Kasukuwere, Moyo and Zhuwao's wives with Grace Mugabe.

"I wonder what those women think when they see Jonathan and Kasukuwere dancing around the First Lady at a rally," said Mutsvangwa.

"They prance around her like cockerels all over the woman of another man, but your woman is not part of the joyous celebrations which you are creating."

He added, "No, there is something wrong with those men about the family structure. And we Zimbabweans are very particular about respecting the family."

"The First Lady, well it is the problem of wisdom and maturity and many other things which we all see because the television tells the story."

He added, "I don't want to talk about the First Lady when she is parading herself exactly the way she is doing on television, every Zimbabwean sensible enough can judge."

"So I won't judge her, I will leave that to Zimbabweans to judge her."