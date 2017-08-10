Ethiopia: Govt, Diaspora Discussion Platforms in Short Supply - Association

The Ethiopian Diaspora Association expressed its concern over lack of adequate platforms to bring the government and Diaspora together and promote amicable relations towards working in nation's development.

Association Chief Executive Director Abrham Sium told The Ethiopian Herald that platforms are in short supply for the diaspora and government to discuss on national agendas what he thought would create some gaps in reaching common goals.

"We need to have exhaustive platforms to narrow down the differences between the two extremes of political opinion between diaspora and government. There is something in common between two diametrically opposite extremes, at least they all have one country," said Abrham Meanwhile the association is preparing to form professional department under the association to mobilize Ethiopian experts and professionals of various disciplines invest their skills for building national capacity.

The country needs to harness the technological and expertise knowledge of the Ethiopian diaspora. "We are trying to get the professional organized under the same platforms on the basis of the areas of their field of profession. To do that, consultations should constantly be organized to see the means to do that.

The two extremes should put their political differences aside and find themselves in the same page when it comes to national interests such as development. You can be against the ruling, but it is unfair to be against the development of your country.

I know some individuals who are trying to do their best on their own to transfer expertise knowledge but face many hassles and bustles. That is why some find their way back to where they reside.

To find ways to work together, there should be discussion and consultation forum which the government is trying to do and should continue to do so.

The two extremes should put their political differences aside and find themselves in the same page when it comes to national interests such as development. You could be against the ruling could not be against the well being of your country.

It is all about patriotism, I am sometimes perplexed to see some professionals who were raised and educated in other countries to have come back to Somalia only because their blood descended to it.