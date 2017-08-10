9 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Environmental Firm Seeks Proper Data to Check Climate Change

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

An environmental firm, Prigem Concept, has said proper data on forest depletion and environmental degradation will go a long way in checking the menace of climate change and, by extension, improving Nigeria's carbon credit.

The managing partner of the firm, Raymond Owa, in a statement said with the different reports emanating from different quarters that the world has just three years to curtail the carbon excesses, having documented, accurate and reliable data would help in facilitating the process.

"We have depleted the forest from 35% to barely 5% because of civilization which came along with industrialization, globalization and mechanization. But we can start climate smart agriculture, agro-forestry, planned transportation system and improved infrastructural development to check this," he said.

He said with the frequency analysis on extreme weather conditions such as flooding, and drought, it had been recorded that vulnerability assessment to ensure early warning system were more effective to assist the coastal residents and also the rural landlocked dwellers.

"We wish that an action plan will come into effect very soon to check our obsolete policies as regards carbon taxes, laws, incentives and subsidies to aid clean development mechanism, low emissions development attainable and soft served," he said.

He said they were willing to assist in solving the problem given that the aforementioned was well understood by them.

Nigeria

Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan Fingered in Electricity Fraud

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has accused former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.