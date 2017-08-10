Nigeria: Environmental Firm Seeks Proper Data to Check Climate Change

An environmental firm, Prigem Concept, has said proper data on forest depletion and environmental degradation will go a long way in checking the menace of climate change and, by extension, improving Nigeria's carbon credit.

The managing partner of the firm, Raymond Owa, in a statement said with the different reports emanating from different quarters that the world has just three years to curtail the carbon excesses, having documented, accurate and reliable data would help in facilitating the process.

"We have depleted the forest from 35% to barely 5% because of civilization which came along with industrialization, globalization and mechanization. But we can start climate smart agriculture, agro-forestry, planned transportation system and improved infrastructural development to check this," he said.

He said with the frequency analysis on extreme weather conditions such as flooding, and drought, it had been recorded that vulnerability assessment to ensure early warning system were more effective to assist the coastal residents and also the rural landlocked dwellers.

"We wish that an action plan will come into effect very soon to check our obsolete policies as regards carbon taxes, laws, incentives and subsidies to aid clean development mechanism, low emissions development attainable and soft served," he said.

He said they were willing to assist in solving the problem given that the aforementioned was well understood by them.