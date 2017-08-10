10 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Limited Activity Keeps Shilling Stable Against Major Currencies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The shilling is currently trading at Sh103.90 against Sh104.10 to the dollar.

CBA's Treasury Department says the shilling is trading quietly against the US Dollar with limited flows from either demand or supply dictating movement in the market.

With most companies closed this week, the shilling is expected to remain within a tight range for the rest of the day.

The Pound Sterling is in the meantime, trading at Sh134.80 shillings buying and Sh135.10 shillings selling while the Euro is dealing at Sh121.70 buying, against Sh122.00 shillings selling.

100 Japanese Yen are trading at Sh94.50 buying and selling at Sh94.75, while the South African Rand is now at Sh7.70 buying and Sh7.81 selling.

Kenya

There Was Attempt to Hack System, It Failed - Electoral Commission

The electoral commission last night confirmed that there were attempts by some people to hack into their result… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.