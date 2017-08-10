Kenya: Limited Activity Keeps Shilling Stable Against Major Currencies

Nairobi — The shilling is currently trading at Sh103.90 against Sh104.10 to the dollar.

CBA's Treasury Department says the shilling is trading quietly against the US Dollar with limited flows from either demand or supply dictating movement in the market.

With most companies closed this week, the shilling is expected to remain within a tight range for the rest of the day.

The Pound Sterling is in the meantime, trading at Sh134.80 shillings buying and Sh135.10 shillings selling while the Euro is dealing at Sh121.70 buying, against Sh122.00 shillings selling.

100 Japanese Yen are trading at Sh94.50 buying and selling at Sh94.75, while the South African Rand is now at Sh7.70 buying and Sh7.81 selling.