Kenya: Brave Wazito Eye Ingwe Scalp in GOtv Shield

Nairobi — National Super League (NSL) side Wazito FC are focused on a successful campaign in the GOtv Shield with their eyes focused on upsetting Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants AFC Leopards when the two sides face off in the quarter finals on August 19.

Though he admits it will be a tough duel against the 13-time KPL champions, Wazito head coach Frank Ouna believes his side will be well armed for the tough contest with his charges expected back to training on Thursday after the short election break.

"AFC Leopards is a top team and they will definitely fight for the Shield. We need to prepare well if we are to stand a chance against them. We are on track and our ambition is high since we have come a long way in this competition," Ouna noted.

The former Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers assistant coach hopes his side will be in full strength for the clash with two of his key players, Dan Odhiambo and striker Joe Waithira facing a race for fitness with knee injuries.

The coach has also revealed that he will not take the game lightly despite AFC Leopards currently struggling in the league at 13th spot.

Wazito, who are chasing a first ever promotion to the top flight league are third in the NSL standings with 42 points ahead of former KPL sides Ushuru and KCB who lie 4th and 5th respectively.

Ouna's arrival at the club mid-last season has come in with a turn of fortune for the side formed just less than five years ago. Having helped them to finish within the top half of the table after finding them struggling, the coach now looks on for promotion.

However, he admits it will be a treacherous tread hunting for promotion considering the competition his boys face but having achieved his half season target, he knows they just need an intensive final push to get top flight status.

"Our target in the league was 37 points at the end of the first leg but we managed 38. We are going to face every game with the required importance and hopefully, we can achieve something at the end of the season. Now, it is game by game and the immediate focus is the GOtv Shield," the coach noted.

According to the initial plan put up by KPL and the Football Kenya Federation, the top two teams from the NSL will be automatically promoted while the third placed team will be engaged in a play-off with the team that finishes 16th in the KPL.