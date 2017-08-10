10 August 2017

Nigeria: Teenager Sued for Allegedly Vandalizing Luxury Bus

By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A teenager, Emeka Ezenwa, was yesterday charged for allegedly vandalizing a luxury bus and stealing parts of the vehicle valued at about N101,000.

The teenager who appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates' Court in Lagos however got N100,000 bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs T.O. Abayomi, said the accused should produce two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a career civil servant, while the other surety must be a blood relation of the accused with an evidence of tax payment.

Ezenwa, 18, had pleaded guilty to the first count charge of stealing but pleaded not guilty to the second charge of unlawful damage.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Oluwagbenga Salami, said the accused committed the offences on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway by Fatgbems Filling Station, Ijeshatedo, Lagos, on July 29 at 12.30am. He said the accused stole one car stereo valued at N8,000, one TV monitor valued at N15,000 and some cables worth N22,000.

Salami also said the accused damaged the dashboard of the vehicle valued at N30,000 and the engine cover board valued at N26,000, totaling N101,000, property of Chika Obialor and Danjuma Tiwo.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 350 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The case was adjourned to August 11, 2017 for mention.

